Sugar Research Australia CEO Roslyn Baker is pictured with Canegrowers chairman Paul Schembri, grower Chris Blackburn, Canegrowers Mackay CEO Kerry Latter and Mackay Area committee chairman Joseph Borg. Photo: Contributed
Rural

Exciting new projects to boost sugar production

Mel Frykberg
6th May 2020 7:00 AM
AMONG four new projects to boost productivity in sugar mills is research evaluating the suitability of two mud level sensing technologies for juice clarifiers.

Researchers will also look into increasing sugar recovery through improved mill sanitation and biocide application and improving pan stage performance through online monitoring of C seed grainings using the ITECA Crystobserver.

Sugar Research Australia has invested in the 2020 Small Milling Research Program which enables several milling companies to partner with research organisations to undertake projects that benefit the Australian sugarcane industry.

The research program has been developed as a way for SRA to invest in relatively small research projects that develop a product, service, or process that will solve targeted problems in sugar mills and deliver tangible outputs.

SRA CEO Ros Baker said this was the third year of the program, and it was continuing to invest in projects that delivered lower-cost, short-term, industry-identified and industry-led research.

The fourth program will investigate the corrosivity of evaporator condensates and the contributing factors.

        • 6th May 2020 5:34 AM