Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett visit Paradise Dam. They said a parliamentary inquiry is necessary. Photo: Contributed.
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett visit Paradise Dam. They said a parliamentary inquiry is necessary. Photo: Contributed.
News

EXCLUSIVE: Call for inquiry into Paradise Dam debacle

Chris Burns
by
1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE opposition is pushing for the State Government to agree "in good conscience" to a parliamentary inquiry into the Paradise Dam kerfuffle.

The suggested inquiry proposal urges the State Development, Natural Resources and Agricultural Industry Development committee to stop the release of 110,000ML of water from the dam, and investigate its design and construction.

It also pitches that the committee investigate why the government has decided to release the water within 10 weeks and to lower the spillway by five metres, and if a claim could be made against those who built the dam.

The opposition also wants the inquiry hearings to be heard in the Wide Bay region to ensure that local voices were represented.

Such an inquiry is likely to need the Premier's support, and is why local LNP voices hope to pressure her in order to answer the unknown factors behind her government's decision, ever since it was announced last Tuesday.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, who visited the dam last Wednesday, said that the decision was problematic for drought affected farmers, who already had to deal with the impacts of reef protection legislation recently passed in parliament.

"It is extraordinary that a modern dam cannot last more than 13 years," she said.

"The community needs to know if this dam was designed and constructed properly and how Annastacia Palaszczuk plans to fix this expensive mess."

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said there was no proof that the dam was structurally unsound, aside from an iPhone photo of core sample figures shown to him by dam owner Sunwater.

"We cannot in all good conscience sit back and allow this perverse activity to continue with what we know.

"Every day there is less and less information being disseminated and it gets murkier as days go on."

Bundaberg MP David Batt said an inquiry would reveal the truth behind decision making, and will allow locals to explain how it would affect them while protected under parliamentary privilege. 

More Stories

paradise dam politics
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    premium_icon Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    News Whitsundays businesses are being called upon to help cover the bill for uniforms, stationery and other basic needs.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    premium_icon Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    Crime 'They will never feel the same about their place now'

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    premium_icon Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    News How you can help people across the world improve their vision

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    premium_icon Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    News CEO says Adani export amount unlikely to help rail diversion.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM