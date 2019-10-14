EXCLUSIVE EVENT: Sunday Session served up in Paradise

THE CORAL Sea laps at the white sand fringing the shores to one of the Whitsunday's most luxurious resorts.

The towering coconut palms allude to a tropical utopia, and as the name suggests, Paradise Cove Resort truly encompasses paradise.

The stunning resort is now the backdrop of Airlie Beach's most exclusive Sunday session, Sessions in Paradise III.

The intimate affair has taken the region by storm, and it's back for round three.

Held at Paradise Cove Resort, the event is capped at 100 people - so get in quick to secure your tickets.

Sessions in Paradise. Contributed

The day will be set to the soundtrack of local musicians Adyn Kingi and Josiah Samuel as well as surprise acts yet to be announced.

The event is run in conjunction with Red Cat Adventures, and Paradise Cove Resort event co-ordinator Ali Alty said the idea first blossomed about a year ago, to provide a way for people to have a peek at Paradise Cove.

"It's such a beautiful resort and not too many people know about it,” she said.

"It's so exclusive and secluded and to be able to have something relaxed on a Sunday afternoon is really lovely.”

Ms Alty said for $99, guests would have transport provided to and from Paradise Cove, a delicious Aussie barbecue lunch with salads, a delectable antipasto platter on arrival, as well as full access to the resort amenities.

Sessions in Paradise. Contributed

Think lounging around the pool, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, table tennis, sunning yourself on a sun lounge or beanbag, and of course listening to all the fabulous music the line-up has to offer.

The event is BYO, so pack your favourite beverages, but leave the glass at home.

"It's such a broad event - people can go on the slip'n'slide, if they want to play tennis they can, or they can just relax and listen to the music,” Ms Alty said.

Sessions in Paradise. Contributed

There are two ticket options: $99 will buy attendees a ride on Red Cat Adventures' famous Thundercat, departing Coral Sea Marina at 9am.

For $80, punters will book themselves a coach trip, departing Base Backpackers at 9am.

To secure tickets, click here.

DETAILS

WHAT: Sessions in Paradise III

WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 9am - 3pm

WHERE: Pardise Cove Resort

COST: $80-$99