EXCLUSIVE first look at Proserpine's new water park

A SPLASHING good time is on the cards in Proserpine after the Whitsunday Regional Council announced today that a $1.7 million tender had been awarded for the park's construction.

TP Aquatic Constructions was awarded the contract to design and construct the waterpark which will be built adjacent to the Proserpine Swimming Pool.

The winning contractor specialises in water parks and swimming pools and recently completed the new water park at Cannonvale Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday, utilising many local contractors.

The concept design chosen by council includes the latest in water park features with a focus on more interactive water play areas and slides.

Construction is expected to start in late February with a completion date of mid to late June, depending on the weather.

The new Proserpine water park. Whitsunday Regional Council

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was fantastic that Proserpine was finally going to get a water park.

"This is a great first step in revitalising the Proserpine district and will add another attraction to lure grey nomads and families to detour from the highway for a stopover.

"This is becoming an excellent community precinct for the town with the caravan park, golf course, tennis club, bowls club and swimming facility all nearby."

Deputy Mayor and Division 3 Councillor John Collins said the new water park would be a great boost for the local community, especially families and visitors.

"I'm excited! The people of Proserpine have been calling for a water park for a long time and I am proud that this council has delivered.

"This free water park and the free swimming pool will greatly enhance the liveability of the town for our youth and families and also attract visitors to Proserpine."

The project is expected to completed by June this year.

"It will be the first project delivered from the Proserpine Masterplan which was adopted late last year and there are plenty of other negotiations going on behind the scenes with external stakeholders to activate other projects," he said.

"The design of the Proserpine water park has utilised many lessons learnt from the installation and operation of the Bowen water park to ensure a durable and low maintenance facility."