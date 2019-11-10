EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Fire ravages Gregory River

A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.

A BUSHFIRE at Gregory River has today scorched the country side causing property damage and closure of the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency (QFES) Spokeswoman said the first triple-0 call for the fire came in at 1.45pm on yesterday.

The Bruce Highway near Greta Creek was the closed about 11.20pm today as a result of the fire.

Mackay District area director Andrew Houley said the fire, which broke out yesterday in "volatile" vegetation, was contained by crews about 4pm today.

Mr Houley said the fire began yesterday near the Mango Tree Estates before it "jumped" a nearby rail line and crossed into a large area of flammable tea tree plants.

He said things became more severe about 8am this morning as an easterly wind change pushed the blaze west.

Later in the day winds pushing in from the south east pushed the fire, which was near to the highway, into the section of the road that bends causing the road to close.

A QFES warning released today stated the fire had been travelling in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway at Gregory River, toward Longford Creek.

Residence were advised to remain alert as QFES issued a 'watch and act warning' earlier today.

The Bruce Highway opened about 3.50pm today.

Although the blaze has been contained, people should remain vigilant.

See below are our exclusive photos of the damage caused by today's Gregory River bushfire.