Exclusive retreat to align the body and mind

A new retreat will be held in the Whitsundays.

IN A world where we can work anywhere at any time, taking the time to unplug and slow down is becoming increasingly difficult.

In Australia, it's estimated 45 per cent of people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, with about 1 million Australian adults suffering from depression, and another 2 million with anxiety according to Beyond Blue.

Anxiety is the most common mental health condition in Australia, according to Beyond Blue, and on average, one in four people will experience anxiety at some stage in their life.

After overcoming her own battles with crippling anxiety, Soul Shift Barre owner Louise Keech recognised the imbalance in society, and was determined to help others who suffer with their own inner turmoil.

For those unfamiliar with barre, it's the resounding love child of pilates, ballet and yoga, but Miss Keech has added guided meditation in all her classes.

Inspired by the success of her barre classes, Miss Keech has organised for a two-day, two-night retreat, that "is nothing a like a yoga retreat”.

"This is for someone who's ready to work their body hard, allow love to flow, reconnect with the beauty that is within and all around plus open themselves to the possibility that making changes every day will bring peace, and a new way of living,” she said.

Based in the heavenly Whitsundays, the retreat will begin in Shute Harbour and finish at the stunning Palm Bay Resort on Long Island.

UNWIND: In a first for the Whitsundays, Soul Shift Barre is hosting a retreat at Yuengee in Shute Harbour. Contributed

Ms Keech said the retreat was all about allowing attendees time to honour and value themselves.

The retreat will include two barre classes, walks, guided meditation and free time for people to enjoy the pool and the beach.

Ms Keech will share her story with retreat on the first day, opening up the opportunity for people to share their own stories in a safe and supportive environment, should you so wish.

The final day is an opportunity to take the reins and do what takes your fancy at the beautiful Palm Bay Resort on Long Island.

A massage is included at Palm Blue Spa, afterwards can relax and unwind with lunch and your choice of drinks.

UNPLUG

WHAT: Soul Shift Barre Retreat

WHEN: Saturday November 2, 1pm - Monday November 4 5pm.

WHERE: 'Yuengee', Shute Harbour

COST: $799 inclusive of all food, drink, accommodation and activities.

For more information or to book, contact louisekeech@soulshift.com.au