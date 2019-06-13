New tourist attraction plan for Big Brother house

A GROUP is in discussions to lease the dilapidated Big Brother house as the venue for a major new tourist attraction, which backers say could be up and running in as little as six months.

Chicago-based Tony Odinson, along with Aussies Robert Kusch and a silent partner, have had their eyes on the site for three years.

The site's current owners, the Queensland Investment Corporation, told the Bulletin "there are currently no plans for this site" and that they are "currently considering a range of future options."

But Mr Odinson said the group have been in negotiation with the QIC for more than a year and expected to seal a deal soon.

The abandoned Big Brother House.

"We are calling it Adventure Park to fit in with all the other theme parks there," he said.

"The paperwork has been a long road. (We are) working on the details for the front of the property and how much of the back of the property we are going to use.

"We come with a lot of experience from different aspects.

"I've been in the business for 20 years. I've done lots of promotion and production for big scenario events.

"It's going to be a whole new project and a whole different way of treating this business in Australia."

Tony Odinson. Photo: Facebook - NDA Action Sports

Tony Odinson. Photo: Facebook - Blastcamp Paintball & Airsoft.

Adventure Park is planned to be an action-based venue for role-playing sports such as laser tag, C-tag, aero tag, and paintball.

"We really want it to be a bit more family orientated. We intend to have little kids parties too, not just bucks' parties," Mr Odinson said.

"We don't want to be like most fields who have young males as their main clientele.

"I don't think anyone else is doing (C-tag) in Australia yet. The younger kids get so into it."

Tony Odinson. Photo: Facebook - OZ Photography

The abandoned Big Brother house had remained largely untouched until January this year, when a group of urban explorers released a video online.

The video had since prompted dozens of people to flock to the site

Former Big Brother contestant Skye Wheatley visited the house last week for the first time in five years.

She was shocked and "really sad" to see the state it was in.

But Mr Odinson said he won't be scrapping the Big Brother house as he plans to incorporate it into the paintball field.

"We are using more than just the house. The house will just be the centre," he said.

"We are going to take out the infrastructure we don't need. Get rid of all the debris from the damage the vandals have done.

"We will get rid of all the glass and graffiti. Basically we will put some paint on it and make it safe. We will make it a little post-apocalyptic.

"Fortunately for us, a lot of the damage that has been done is something we can work with."

If the proposal is approved, the former Big Brother house will be the centre attraction for a paintball field. Photo: YouTube - Skye Wheatley

Mr Odinson and his business partners plan to have the centre open within three to six months of signing the lease. They will need to get approval for their plans from Gold Coast City Council.

Mr Odinson said he will fly back and forth from the US to the Gold Coast while the park is set up, but would move with his family to the city once the park is open.