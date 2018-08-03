Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

The proposed tree houses and yoga retreat planned for Hydeaway Bay.

A NEW wellness resort marketed at stressed executives, including 10 beach cabanas, sporting facilities and a cafe is planned for the sleepy village of Hydeaway Bay.

A material change of use application was made to the Whitsunday Regional Council in June, which included a detailed plan for what will be know as the Tree of Life Whitsundays.

The application for Gloucester Avenue development is pending and no approvals have yet been granted by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Stage one of the planned development includes an extension to the existing residence, car parking, 10 cabanas (bungalows) and a waste recycling facility.

Stage two of the plan includes eight tree houses and staff accommodation.

The third and final stage details feature a cafe and the conversion of a utility shed into a men's "adventure centre”.

In July, council wrote Vision Surveys - who are managing the application on behalf of the developer -and asked for the company to confirm whether the cafe will operate independently of the resort complex.

Council also stated public notification through local media will be required ahead of development approval, and neighbouring landowners must be informed.

According to the developer, Tree of Life Whitsundays will be marketed to professionals experiencing "high rates of executive stress” and operate in conjunction with other organisations such as Gwinggana on the Gold Coast and the Golden Door in the Hunter Valley.

"(The proposal) will provide the local community and the Whitsundays with a purpose-built facility that will promote and facilitate provisioning of a wellness facility,” the submission states.

"It is considered that the proposal will make a positive contribution to Hydeaway Bay and the greater Whitsunday region.”