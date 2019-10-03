Exhaust pipe brings drink-driver to cop's attention

See who faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink-driving this week.

AN EXHAUST pipe dragging on the ground, creating sparks under a vehicle, is what drew police attention to a drink-driver at Scottville in July.

Bayli William Knowles, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving over the general alcohol limit while a learner, probationary or provisional driver.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Knowles recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.084 when he was stopped by police on Ninth Ave on July 27 after police saw sparks under his car.

The 19-year-old was fined $400 and lost his licence for five months. No conviction was recorded.

He was one of four drink-drivers who faced court in Bowen this week.

Morgan Stanley Mathieson, of Bowen, blew more than twice the legal limit when he was breath tested by police on September 9.

Mathieson pleaded guilty this week to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.104 when he was stopped in Martin St, Bowen.

Mathieson was fined $600 and lost his licence for five months. No conviction was recorded.

Glen John Jurgens, 60, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.097 when he was stopped on the Bruce Highway at Bowen on August 28.

He was fined $700 and lost his licence for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Kiaw Teng Tan, 46, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

He blew 0.063 when he was breath tested in Don St, Bowen, on September 4.

He was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month. No conviction was recorded.