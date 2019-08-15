Exhibition set to show off interstate artworks

WHALE OF A TIME: Mackay-based artist Margaret Burgess will be showing off art made out of upcycled plastic. Many would have seen her art installation of a whale at Mackay's Caneland Central.

IF A picture can tell a thousand words then a work of art must be able to tell millions.

With the Bowen Art Exhibition taking place from August 23-27 there will be lots of opportunities to see whether the artwork on display can reveal stories and emotion to the viewer.

More than 100 pieces of art will be on display at this year's exhibition which has a particular focus on paintings and fine art.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Rob Skidmore from Lake Eppalock will showing his watercolour work of painted birds. Contributed

However this year the exhibition is set to introduce a number of '3D artworks' into its main section, highlighting the beauty of other forms of art.

"Traditionally we have focused on paintings," Bowen Art Society president Kerry Naughton-Menzies said.

"This year our section one, which is the biggest section with a $1000 prize for first place, will highlight all forms of art."

The artworks on display have come from all over the east coast of Australia, with entrants from as far south as Victoria and as north as Cairns.

A highlight of the exhibition will be a submission from artist Margaret Burgess who transform discarded plastics into sculptures, jewellery, wall art and bags.

Many may have seen the artist's imposing eight-metre long whale and calf sculpture which is currently on display in the Caneland Central shopping centre in Mackay.

Ms Naughton-Menzies said that event separates itself from other art exhibitions in the region with its focus on professional artists.

"Many of our entrants make a career out of their work," she said.

"Artists submit from a very far nomination field so the calibre of art on display is usually quite high."

Ms Naughton-Menzies said she was very excited to have Archibald finalist Penny Gilbert-Ng as a guest judge for the event.

The acclaimed artist will also be hosting two sold-out workshops over the course of the event.

The event will be held at the Port Denison Sailing Club.

An opening evening will take place on Friday, August 23 from 7pm.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am-4pm.