Exhilarating game as race for top four continues

Geno Birse of Proserpine sitting comfortably in 2nd place in his first league season.

With only four rounds to go in the 2020 league season, there was a lot to play for this weekend.

This weeks attention was on the match between 4th placed Andy Peel and 2nd placed Gene Birse.

Both players are sitting comfortably in the top four, but a loss for either player would make them feel just that little bit uneasy with big games coming up in the coming weeks.

Both players were coming off losses in recent times, and it showed in the first leg with a nervy start by both players.

The leg was won by Andy to settle him down and give him a 1/0 lead.

But Geno had other ideas, and turns out Andy didn’t have time to settle at all as Geno answered back in fine fashion stringing together 3 unanswered legs taking the lead 3/1. Andy’s scoring was on, but Geno’s finishing was on too.

Andy flew out to a great lead in the fifth leg scoring an average of 71 in his first four visits to the oche, but took 12 darts at a double to finish the leg off with Geno breathing down his neck.

Leg 6 both players came out strong averages up to 60 for Geno and 90 for Andy in the leg, but again Andy’s finishing was alluding him as it took 9 darts to hit the double.

You got the feeling that this was going all the way, and when Geno finished off the 8th leg with a fine finish the story of the match was becoming clear.

Whoever‘s finishing was better was going to win this one.

Andy realised this too, and in the 7th leg he hit his double in one dart.

But Geno was not going anywhere and returned fire with a one dart checkout of his own in the 8th.

It was neck and neck to the very end, and an impressive performance by Geno clinched it in a tight one 6 legs to 5.

Great effort by both players, it was a very good game of darts and a pleasure to watch.

Elsewhere there were wins for Ross Gallichan which keeps him in 3rd place comfortably.

Wins for Jamie Maher and league leader Chris Williams means Jamie is now just two points off Andy in fourth after that loss, and those two still have to play each other on the last day of the season.

Chris will be crowned minor premier next week if he beats Andy next Sunday.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach.

Results

R Gallichan def K Todd 6/4

J Maher def R Coutts 6/5

G Birse def A Peel 6/5

C Williams def P Gent 6/2

League Ladder

1. C Williams 35pts

2. G Birse 28pts

3. R Gallichan 27pts

4. A Peel 23pts

5. J Maher 21pts

6. R Coutts 16pts

7. K Todd 9pts

8. P Gent 8pts