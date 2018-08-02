Ex-husband charged over mum’s murder

Samantha Fraser’s ex-husband has been charged with her murder, after the mother-of-three’s body was found in her Cowes home last week.

Samantha Fraser’s ex-husband has been charged with her murder, after the mother-of-three’s body was found in her Cowes home last week.

SAMANTHA Fraser's ex-husband has been charged with her murder, after the mother-of-three was found dead in her Cowes home in Phillip Island, Victoria last week.

Adrian Basham, 41, was arrested this morning and interviewed by police.

The Paynesville man was charged with one count of murder and will appear at Bairnsdale Magistrates' Court today.

The 38-year-old woman was found dead inside her garage on Seagrove Way in Cowes on Monday, July 23, when police visited to check on her after she failed to pick up her two daughters and son from school.

"Unfortunately she was not here to pick her children up at school which prompted the school at about 3.30pm to contact the police," Detective Sergeant Steve Sheahan told reporters on Friday.

Samantha Fraser’s ex-husband has been charged with her murder, after the mother-of-three was found dead in her Cowes home in Victoria last week.

A post-mortem found "she had suffered assault injuries," Detective Sergeant Sheahan said.

Ms Fraser had dropped her children at primary school, had coffee with friends but failed to attend an appointment at midday, he said.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage taken the day of the incident in the vicinity of Phillip Island between 7am and 1pm and hasn't already spoken to police to please download and secure the footage

Investigators are particularly interested in footage taken in the vicinity of Seagrove Way, or between Seagrove Way and San Remo.

They would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage from Seagrove Way or surrounding streets or anywhere on Phillip Island on the day of Samantha's death.

Police are further continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed a man wearing a black hoodie with a distinctive dark blue band on the midriff and arms of the item or saw any motorcycle activity in the area on the day.

Anyone with information or with footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

- with wires