Expat reveals Macca’s item we don’t get

Lara Fourie, 18, moved to Victoria with her family three years ago and has made a name for herself on TikTok comparing the different aspects of her life in Melbourne to her life Houston, Texas.

But her videos on food have particularly resonated, with her breakdown on the "differences between Australia's Macca's and America's McDonald's" receiving over 700,000 views.

In the clip, Lara reveals Australians don't get sweet tea and are also not treated to the "dollar menu" people in the US get.

Lara Fourie moved to Melbourne from Texas three years ago. Picture: Supplied/TikTok

She also pointed out American cup sizes and portions are "way bigger" with diners in the US also getting "free refills" - what's that about Macca's?

However on the plus side, Aussies get the "Chicken N Cheese burger" which in case you've never had this item (I haven't), consists of a crispy coated chicken piece topped with cheese and mayo, and contains 433 calories.

The face of a woman who wants to know where Australia’s free refills are? Picture: Instagram

She also reveals we are home to the Frozen Coke, stating "I never knew it existed" in a separate video.

Another food-related difference Lara has come across is chicken salt, with the teen revealing she has no idea why they don't offer it stateside.

"In Australia they have a seasoning they put on their chips or french fries called chicken salt and it tastes amazing but I never knew it existed until I moved here and I really don't know why we don't have it in America," she said.

She’s got a lot of time for chicken salt, obviously. Picture: Supplied/TikTok

One food others have classed as "weird" is eating kangaroo meat, which Lara explained she didn't have any idea people actually ate.

"You can literally just go to your supermarket and buy this meat," she said. "It's good too."

Her videos have proved very popular, with many declaring Australia is the "better" of the two countries to live in.

"You're definitely Australian now," one commenter wrote.

"Your accent is a real mix of Aussie and American now," another added.

While others declared Macca's was better than "Mickey Dees".

"Legit went to America for a holiday and tried their Macca's and gagged," one wrote.

And she’s noticed some differences in the US McDonald’s compared to Australia’s Macca’s. Picture: Supplied/TikTok