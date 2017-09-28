28°
News

Expect a rainy, hot and stormy summer

As many as 11 cyclones are expected to threaten Australian waters this summer.
As many as 11 cyclones are expected to threaten Australian waters this summer.

UP TO 11 cyclones are expected to threaten Australian waters this summer, with three of those likely to form off the east coast, as long-term forecasts predict a hotter, wetter season with more storms.

Analysis by Sky News Weather released on Monday found Australia was emerging from its hottest winter on record - going as far back as 1910 - only to face more hot days over Christmas and into the new year.

Chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said people could expect above-average maximum temperatures "for most parts of the country”.

The scorching days are becoming the norm, with every Australian capital city copping hotter-than-usual summers for the past five years.

With 11 tropical cyclones predicted to form this year, potentially topping the nine that formed last year, MrSaunders predicts at least four will make landfall.

Of those, three are expected to take shape off northern Queensland and at least one is likely to batter the east coast.

In March, Cyclone Debbie crossed the central Queensland coast but delivered flooding rains to inland areas and eventually to northern New South Wales.

"Two to three tropical cyclones are likely off the Queensland east coast, with one coastal crossing,” MrSaunders said.

"Last year we saw only one tropical cyclone (Debbie) in the Coral Sea, which made landfall as a category four system.”

South-east Queensland and Sydney residents are being told to expect more severe thunderstorms and more rain

SEQ can expect up to 28days with severe thunderstorms - the average is 20. Severe thunderstorms can include winds beyond 90kmh.

Topics:  cyclone season storms wet season whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Why Hayman and Daydream need to open

Why Hayman and Daydream need to open

WHILE many sectors are benefiting from the rebuilds after Cyclone Debbie, it's vital for Whitsunday tourism to return to normal as soon as possible.

More time to apply for Cat C

Complete Business Solutions mentor Petina Tieman, Office of Small Business Queensland Government Chris Heron, Outside-In Strategic mentor Don McKenzie visiting Beach Book Boutique owners BJ and Robert Harris in a free cyclone recovery small business mentoring session last month.

Small businesses can apply for Category C Recovery Grants until Jan

Best Bottle-O Down Under

STAR EMPLOYEE: Tony O'Farrell with the Jubilee Tavern Bottle-O's recent awards.

Jubilation as store earns top awards

Drug capsule 'not mine'

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

A JUBILEE Pocket man told his friends to "f*ck off”.

Local Partners