Expect a rainy, hot and stormy summer

UP TO 11 cyclones are expected to threaten Australian waters this summer, with three of those likely to form off the east coast, as long-term forecasts predict a hotter, wetter season with more storms.

Analysis by Sky News Weather released on Monday found Australia was emerging from its hottest winter on record - going as far back as 1910 - only to face more hot days over Christmas and into the new year.

Chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said people could expect above-average maximum temperatures "for most parts of the country”.

The scorching days are becoming the norm, with every Australian capital city copping hotter-than-usual summers for the past five years.

With 11 tropical cyclones predicted to form this year, potentially topping the nine that formed last year, MrSaunders predicts at least four will make landfall.

Of those, three are expected to take shape off northern Queensland and at least one is likely to batter the east coast.

In March, Cyclone Debbie crossed the central Queensland coast but delivered flooding rains to inland areas and eventually to northern New South Wales.

"Two to three tropical cyclones are likely off the Queensland east coast, with one coastal crossing,” MrSaunders said.

"Last year we saw only one tropical cyclone (Debbie) in the Coral Sea, which made landfall as a category four system.”

South-east Queensland and Sydney residents are being told to expect more severe thunderstorms and more rain

SEQ can expect up to 28days with severe thunderstorms - the average is 20. Severe thunderstorms can include winds beyond 90kmh.