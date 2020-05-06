Menu
Expect delays as highway works to slow traffic

Zizi Averill
6th May 2020 11:26 AM
DRIVERS should expect delays on the Bruce Highway gets a facelift, as resealing works begin.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported resealing works on the Proserpine to Bowen stretch of the highway would begin today.

Work will begin on the section stretching from Mookara Rd to Hay Gully.

Works will continue until Friday in two sections, at Proserpine's Dingo Creek north to Greta Creek and Bowen's Yeates Creek north to Emu Creek.

Traffic controls will be enforced to reduce speeds and work crews will be onsite from 7.30am to 5pm.

TMR said delays of 10 minutes could be expected as the works would force a single lane closure with reversible flow.

Marian-Hampden Rd drivers have also been warned to expect similar delays tomorrow, as works begin on George L. Vickers Bridge .

The bridge will be reduced to a single lane operation from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

