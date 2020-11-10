Expert claims forged signatures by the same author

Elizabeth Anne Turner arrives at Mackay courthouse for the attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury trial against her. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A FORENSIC handwriting expert has testified three signatures purportedly signed by the mother of fugitive Markis Turner were forged.

Mackay District Court heard forensic document examiner John Heath, who gave evidence via videolink on Monday, examined three “question” documents, namely the Mackay Marina berth application, the closure of registration for the Shangri-La and a notice of appointment of agent.

Elizabeth Anne Turner is accused of helping her son Markis Turner abscond from Australia and then lie to the supreme court.

While testifying Elizabeth Anne Turner said she did not sign any of these documents.

She has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury over allegations she helped her son flee Australia ahead of his trial for cocaine smuggling and then lied to the supreme court about his death.

The court heard Mr Heath had also been given a number of documents definitely signed by Mrs Turner including a supreme court affidavit and legal documents.

Mr Heath said there was a natural range of variation within anyone’s signature that he dubbed “the family resemblance”.

Under questioning by Mrs Turner’s defence barrister Saul Holt, Mr Heath said there was a family resemblance between the signatures on the three “question” documents indicating the author was the same.

The court heard between the “authentic” documents, Mr Heath found the same resemblance.

“But between the two, what was your conclusion?” Mr Holt asked.

“They’re two different families,” Mr Heath said, adding they differed in “many features”.

Mr Heath agreed it was his finding the three signatures on the question documents were forged.

Prosecutor Ben Power questioned the length of time Mr Heath had been given to examine and compare the signatures.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner fled Australia in August 2015 ahead of this supreme court trial the following month.

The court heard Mr Heath had initially received just one question signature and six pages of a receipt book on September 23 this year.

Mr Power said he was then requested to examine three question signatures “a week ago”.

The court heard Mr Heath may have been asked on October 29 or 30.

Mr Power suggested Mr Heath must not have had “very long” to examine the signatures.

“In my worksheets I have some three hours of examination time … with respect to this work,” Mr Heath said, adding that “did give me enough time”.

Mr Power suggested it was “not an accepted practice” to say a number of signatures were forged by the same person.

“It is an accepted practice, this is something that I personally call the illegitimate family of signatures,” Mr Heath said, adding the three challenged signatures showed a “family connection”.

Hr Heath said there were no signs the three signatures had been traced.

Mr Power suggested the letter from Mrs Turner’s solicitors requesting Mr Heath to examine the signatures “gave the desired result”.

Mr Heath agreed it mentioned Mrs Turner’s comments but said that did not impact him either way.

The trial resumes later this morning for closing arguments.