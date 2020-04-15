Expert reveals more information about Whitsunday earthquake

FELT IT: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has shook North Queensland, with Geoscience Australia saying people as far north of Cairns felt the quake.

A SEISMOLOGIST has revealed more information about a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Whitsundays this afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.11pm, with the epicentre about 30km northwest of Hayman Island and 50km east of Bowen.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Trevor Allen said “for Australia” the earthquake was relatively large.

“Australia is considered quite stable so we would only experience an earthquake above a magnitude 4 three to four times a year,” he said.

“They’re not an everyday occurrence, but there has been a recent history of relatively large earthquakes in the Whitsunday region.

“Since 2010 there have been four earthquakes about a magnitude 4, with the largest being a magnitude 5.8 recorded, which struck off the coast of Bowen on August 18, 2016.”

Mr Allen said it was difficult to tell if this tremor was an aftershock of the 2016 earthquake or an independent earthquake.

But he did reveal the tremor appeared to be in the same location as the 2016 earthquake.

He said it was unknown if there would be more tremors, but any earthquake of this size would “likely cause aftershocks afterwards”.

“We’ve had about 550 reports of people who have felt it stretching from Townsville to Mackay,” Mr Allen said.

“We’re not sure why there are so many earthquakes in that particular region, as we don’t have a lot of data.

“We’re not on a tectonic plate, but we are moving north at a rate of about 7cm a year.

“When the rocks come under stress from that movement they break along a line of weakness and it causes earthquakes like this.

“There’s obviously some sort of zone of weakness in the Whitsundays.”

Mr Allen also put to bed the fear of any tsunamis being caused by the earthquake, or subsequent ones.

He said an earthquake would need to be “at least” a magnitude 7 to create conditions favourable to creating a tsunami.

“For Australia this is a relatively large earthquake, but in the global sense it’s quite small,” he said.

“What was felt today is about 30 times smaller than what would be needed to create a tsunami.”