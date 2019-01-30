Expert to inspire success

POSITIVE: Janice Davies will be running a seminar in Airlie Beach, focussing on how a positive mindset can change your life.

THE power of positivity is preached daily around the world, but have you ever stopped to really examine how a positive mindset can impact your life?

Inspirational speaker and author Janice Davies has spent the past 30 years coaching groups and individuals on how the right attitude can influence your life, and she's a living, breathing testament to her teachings.

"I know failure, and it feels lousy,” she said.

Ms Davies said confidence was paramount to being the best version of you, and would be holding a seminar in Airlie Beach.

The seminars run for two hours, and attendees will learn how a positive future correlates to an individual's mindset that aligns the mind, body, soul and heart in the same direction.

Ms Davies will present the audience with three tools that will enable them to adjust their thinking.

A study conducted by University of Maryland School of Medicine showed that people have up to 60,000 thoughts a day.

Out of those 60,000 thoughts about 80 per cent are negative, and Ms Davies said the negative energy out-laid for each increased stress, and depleted the brain of endorphins and could hinder the immune system.

All workshop attendees will be given e-books, a 15-minute coaching session with Ms Davies and new ideas for the future.