Expert warns too much screen time can cause eye strain

Reducing screen time during COVID-19 restrictions can reduce digital eye strain and help the health of your eyes.

COVID-19 can be blamed for a lot of things and now it can be blamed for an increase in digital eye strain.

While COVID-19 restrictions have been in place and people have been working from home, people have been spending more time on devices and more time staring at screens.

And it’s having negative impacts on our eye health according to Specsavers Cannonvale optometrist Fiona Barrett.

Ms Barrett is warning people to be mindful about spending too much time staring at screens, as it’s causing a surge in digital eye strain in both adults and children.

Digital eye strain can cause dry or irritated eyes, lead to blurred vision, difficulty focusing, sensitivity to light, eye fatigue, headaches, and difficulty reading small print.

“Everyone is spending more time on screens at the moment under COVID-19 restrictions, using computers and smart phones constantly for work and pleasure,” Ms Barrett said.

“If you’re going from remote working or studying, to a Zoom hangout with friends or family, to a marathon session of Netflix, your overall time spent in front of a screen may add up to 10 hours or more a day.”

Ms Barrett said our eyes aren’t meant to be fixed on a single object for that long, and it’s likely to have a negative effect on our eye health.

“If most workers were experiencing frequent symptoms of digital eye strain before COVID-19, they can expect to experience even more symptoms now,” she said.

“Our new daily routines include a lot more screen time, and we don’t see this changing for the foreseeable future.”

Tips for preventing and reducing digital eye strain while working from home include:

Make a conscious effort to blink as often as possible.

Drink lots of water, so eyes don’t dry out.

Take regular breaks to give your eyes a rest.

Adjust your screen brightness to match the level of light around you.

Reduce the glare as much as possible.

Position the screen so you are gazing slightly downwards, not straight ahead or upwards.