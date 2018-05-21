Experts on hand for first home advice

PRDnationwide Whitsunday says the Whitsundays is currently number one in Queensland of the top affordable regional areas in the state.

DALE O'Riely believes there has never been a better time for people in the Whitsundays to realise the great Australian dream of owning a home.

The first home-buyer specialist at PRDnationwide Whitsunday says the Whitsundays is currently number one in Queensland of the top affordable regional areas in the state.

Unemployment is much lower than the Brisbane and Queensland averages, the Whitsundays' vacancy rates are well below those in Brisbane, median house and unit prices are down and rental yields are more attractive than anywhere else. With over $167million in new development scheduled for 2018, the area is set to skyrocket.

"Incredibly affordable property prices with promising capital growth are on offer, but buyers are urged to secure their properties now,” he said.

Craig Williams, a former financial advisor with 25 years' experience, says record low interest rates and slow growth in the past decade have created perfect conditions for those wanting to get a foot in the door.

"But a lot of people will miss out on this if they don't act now, especially with the First Home Owner's Grant ending in June,” he said.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday will hold a First Home Buyers Seminar at their Cannonvale office.

FIRST HOME SEMINAR