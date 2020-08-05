Menu
Free parking at the Airlie Beach Lagoon will come to an end next week. Picture: Deborah Friend
Expiry date on free parking in Airlie Beach getting closer

Laura Thomas
5th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
THE days of free parking at Airlie Beach Lagoon will come to an end next week.

Free parking at the Broadwater Ave and lagoon carparks will end on Monday, August 10.

The free parking initiative was a temporary measure introduced by the Whitsunday Regional Council in March to help bring more visitors into town.

Should parking at the lagoon remain free?

The parking issue was brought before the council again in July and sparked some heated debate over reintroducing parking costs at the Coral Sea Marina and Port of Airlie carparks.

 

Speaking after the meeting on July 8, councillor Jan Clifford ruled out extending free parking at the lagoon but floated the idea of an incentive program where rebates on parking could be claimed in shops and restaurants.

"It will all be looked at, and we might have cheap Tuesdays with our machines and things, but this will all be looked at and decided by council," she said.

There is a temporary free parking area on council land on Waterson Way, behind the Airlie Beach Woolworths carpark.

