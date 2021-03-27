EXPLAINED: Latest restrictions on travelling to or from Qld

Border restrictions have tightened after a new case of COVID-19 community transmission was confirmed in Brisbane on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed that genomic testing linked the case of a 26-year-old Stafford man to a previous cluster involving a local doctor earlier in March.

The case has led to new travel restrictions for Queenslanders, with fans and even two commentators forced out of Friday night's Geelong-Brisbane clash at GMHBA stadium in Geelong after a ruling by the Victorian Government.

This is the current state of play for travelling from and to Queensland at the moment.

New South Wales: Any Queenslanders who attended any exposure sites during the relevant times are prohibited from entering New South Wales. If they are already in the state but visited one or more of the venues, they must immediately get tested regardless of symptoms and self-isolate until a negative result. Queensland Health identified that one venue, Mamma's Italian Restaurant in Redcliffe, was classified as a 'close contact' and therefore anyone in New South Wales who visited between 12:30pm and 3:10pm on March 21 must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of a negative COVID-19 result.

New advice applies for people who arrived in NSW from Queensland since Saturday 20 March 2021.



More information: https://t.co/FBaHSZy5Lipic.twitter.com/qplx7zpXeu — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) March 26, 2021

Victoria: Anyone who has entered Victoria from the city of Brisbane and Moreton Bay Region since March 12 must immediately self-isolate, get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result. Since March 26, Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services have designated travellers from Brisbane and Moreton Bay an orange zone under Victoria's 'traffic light' travel permit system. To enter Victoria, Queenslanders must apply for said permits, and cannot do so if they have COVID-19 symptoms. On arrival in Victoria, an orange zone permit holder must immediately self-isolate, get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving, and stay isolated until a negative result.

Western Australia: Any Queenslanders who have arrived in Western Australia since 20th March must self-isolate and get tested immediately. All travellers who have visited the hotspot locations must be tested immediately and self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they were at the high risk location.

Tasmania: Travellers who have been to any close contact locations in Queensland listed at the specific times in the 14 days before arriving in Tasmania are not permitted to enter the state, unless approved as an essential traveller. If you are currently in Tasmania and have visited said any locations in the past 14 days, you must get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate immediately.

Northern Territory: Anyone who has arrived, or is yet to arrive, in the Northern Territory must self-isolate and be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours if they were in any of the Brisbane hotspot locations. Travellers must self-quarantine until the test returns negative.

South Australia: There are currently no restrictions on entering South Australia from the Low Community-Transmission Zone. This zone currently still includes Queensland. However, SA Health strongly discourages anyone from COVID-19 affected areas travelling to South Australia. All travellers must complete a Cross Border Travel Registration with SA police upon entering,

Originally published as EXPLAINED: Latest restrictions on travelling to or from Qld