EXPLAINED: Your guide to voting in the Federal election

YOU'VE seen the photo before; four people lined up at the voting booths looking like they've walked straight from the beach to the polling centre. One bloke even has a surf board.

Election day in Australia is full of traditions steeped in our culture - whether it be a democracy sausage, a cake stall, or wading through the sea of hand-outs trying to avoid eye contact.

It can be a daunting task stepping into the polling centre, but there are a few things to remember.

Do your own research beforehand. Check out these explainers which list the responses of the Dawson and Capricornia candidates to questions about major issues.

You can find all the Dawson and Capricornia voting centres here. So, when you wake up on Saturday, grab a coffee and head down to your local school or hall to vote in the Federal election you'll be prepared.

If you know who you're going to put in the top spot, you can pick up that party's How to Vote Card on your way in. But it's OK to refuse them all and make a beeline for the sausage sizzle.

How to vote cards from the 2019 Federal Election. Caitlan Charles

I'd recommend you get your democracy sausage beforehand if the line is long and eat it while you wait. You can always get another one, or maybe a cake, on your way out.

When it comes to actually numbering the boxes the ballot paper for the House of Representatives is determined by a 'bingo' style number draw.

In both Dawson and Capricornia, there will be nine boxes to fill in, you will need to fill every box for your electorate with a number.

To complete the ballot, you need to put a number one in the box next to the name of the person you want to be your first choice, then continue to vote until all the boxes contain a number and your vote is complete.

If you have picked up a How to Vote card and you know who your number one pick is, you can vote as per that candidate's preferences.

Your vote will be considered 'informal' if you leave the ballot blank or unmarked; if you use ticks or crosses instead of numbers; if the ballot paper has writing on it which identifies the voter; if a number is repeated; or if the voters intention is not clear.

In the Senate, you can vote above or below the line.

Above the line voting means you must place the numbers one to six in the party of group boxes in order of your choice.

Alternatively, you can vote below the line, where you must vote for at least 12 people by numbering boxes one to 12. You can number more than 12 if you choose.

When you've finished filling out both the Senate and House of Representatives ballots, put them in the designated boxes and leave the polling area.

Remember, your vote counts, so fill out your ballots correctly.

Don't forget another democracy sausage on the way out.

