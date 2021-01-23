Exploding car causes traffic chaos at beach

Those hoping to head down to this beach on a warm Saturday may have trouble after a car exploded, leading to the closure of the beach’s car park.

Those hoping to head down to this beach on a warm Saturday may have trouble after a car exploded, leading to the closure of the beach’s car park.

Traffic chaos is expected at one of Sydney's busiest beaches after a car exploded following what the local council has called a "tragic incident".

With South Maroubra beach expected to be packed as temperatures nudge 30 degrees today, the beach carpark is expected to be closed for the day.

Emergency services were called to the scene early this morning to find the shell of a burning car.

The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene and was rushed to hospital believed to be in a critical condition.

It is understood it was a self harm incident. Police are currently investigating.

South Maroubra Beach car park is currently closed following a car explosion early this morning and is likely to remain closed for most of Saturday.

A post by Randwick City Council on Facebook said the carpark would likely remain closed for all of Saturday.

"South Maroubra Beach car park is currently closed following a car explosion early this morning and is likely to remain closed for most of today," the council post said. "Council is supporting police while they investigate the tragic incident.

"We understand the driver of the vehicle survived and is in a critical condition," the post said.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the person and their family for a full recovery."

The car was completely destroyed and neighbouring residents wrote on Facebook that it sounded like a gas bottle exploded.

Police and hospital spokespeople have been contacted about the incident.

Originally published as Exploding car causes traffic chaos at Sydney beach