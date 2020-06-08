Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay
A SCHEDULED explosion will force the closure of Bowen Developmental Rd tomorrow.
A Transport and Main Roads alert warned the road would be closed in both directions for up to 45 minutes while blasting works were underway at the Mt Coolon section, near Bulgonanna Creek.
Read more:
DEVELOPMENT: 9 projects set to shape 2020
Why our regional roads are so deadly
‘It’s a goat track’: Gateway to the mines snubbed
The blast is expected to occur between 6.30am and 2pm, TMR said.
Motorists are advised to observe all signage.
Subscriber benefits:
How to make the most of your digital subscription