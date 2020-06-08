Menu
Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
8th Jun 2020 11:23 AM
A SCHEDULED explosion will force the closure of Bowen Developmental Rd tomorrow.

A Transport and Main Roads alert warned the road would be closed in both directions for up to 45 minutes while blasting works were underway at the Mt Coolon section, near Bulgonanna Creek.

The blast is expected to occur between 6.30am and 2pm, TMR said.

Motorists are advised to observe all signage.

