Fireball: One dead in fiery highway crash

The scene of a crash near Cloncurry on the Barkly Highway. Photo Ron Bird

UPDATE: One person has died and another is in a critical condition following a fiery crash in northwest Queensland.

The crash led to the closure of the Barkly Highway and sent a huge plume of thick black smoke towering into the sky.

About 8.30am today a vehicle and fuel tanker collided on the highway about 10km west of Cloncurry.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services crews found the vehicle on its side on arrival at the scene.

The truck was also on fire.

One patient was declared deceased and a second patient has been transported to Cloncurry Hospital in a critical condition.

It's understood explosions were reported at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Sean Wade from Mt Isa Police said early indications were that a sedan collided with the second tanker of the truck and overturned.

"A male person in that vehicle was entrapped. He has been extricated and taken to Cloncurry Hospital," he said.

"The forensic crash unit is investigating as are scenes of crime officers.

"The highway is closed in both directions and will be for some time - the majority of the day."

He urged motorists to avoid that area of the Barkly Highway if possible.

Cloncurry Shire Council environmental officers have been tasked to the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were this morning attempting to extinguish any fires.

Sen Sgt Wade said the crash was a bad start to Easter.

"It's a timely reminder for motorists to take care on the roads so they can get where they are going safety," he said.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are responding to a serious traffic crash west of Cloncurry.

Early reports indicated a person was trapped inside a vehicle which was on fire.

The crash took place 10km west of Cloncurry about 8.30am today.

It's understood a fuel tanker and vehicle collided.

The vehicle was "fully ablaze" and at least one person was trapped.

The tanker was also reportedly ablaze.

