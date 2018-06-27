Explosive science fun in the holidays

Presenters ignite not only children's minds but also experiments.

Presenters ignite not only children's minds but also experiments.

BE BLOWN away by an energetic and explosive science show as the Street Science team will visit Whitsunday Plaza for the first time for school holidays next month.

The interactive show for children of all ages encourages parents and care-givers to watch on as presenters ignite the imagination and show wild demonstrations.

Running from Tuesday, July 10, to Thursday, July 12, two half-hour sessions will be put on every day at 10am and noon daily, with no bookings required.

School holidays have never been more fun, or explosive.

DON'T MISS: The Street Science crew is coming to Whitsunday Plaza these school holidays.

Get the kids out of the house and watch their faces light up as they take them on a journey of scientific discovery.

Street Science was founded by Steven Liddell, a fully qualified science educator who has a passion for bringing science to life.

Working full-time as a high school teacher, he had a vision; to take his engaging style of science education out of the classroom and on tour around the state.

The show offers a range of professional, well-designed workshops and stage shows to complement the National Curriculum along the East Coast of Australia.

Parents should be warned some loud noises during the show will occur.

HOLIDAY FUN

WHAT: Science Show

WHEN: Tuesday, July 10, to Thursday, July 12, 10am and noon

WHERE: Whitsunday Plaza, located central court on the stage

COST: Free