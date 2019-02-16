Expo showcases local sports clubs

ON SHOW: Whitsunday Sea Eagles members with Gold Coast Suns mascot Sunny Ray at the Whitsunday Sports Expo in 2017.

EVER wanted to find out what sports are on offer in the local area?

Whitsunday Sports Expo will provide the perfect opportunity to do so, with many of the region's sports in one place.

Put on by Whitsunday Sportspark, the expo pulls together all the local sports clubs into one venue to make choosing a sport easier.

Whitsunday Sportspark chairman Justin Butler said sporting clubs from Airlie Beach, Proserpine and surrounding areas would have stalls giving out information about their sports.

People can sign up to clubs on the day or take information away with them.

Last year's expo attracted between 60 and 70 stalls and Mr Butler is hopeful of a similar amount again this year.

Mr Butler said it was important to have events such as the expo too make it easier for both children and their parents, as well as adults, find out information about what was on offer.

"In recognition of the fact that Airlie Beach turns over (residents) a lot, we wanted to start providing a place to go to work out what sports are available, when and the cost,” Mr Butler said.

"It's just trying to get one central place to go to.”

Mr Butler said the expo - now in its third year - would include a wide range of sports from the bigger ones such as rugby league, soccer, netball and football, through to others such as taekwondo, sailing and outriggers.

He said the aim of the expo was to get people involved in sport.

"The more active they can be, the better,” he said.

"There's plenty of sports in the area.”

The expo will be held at the Cannonvale State School hall on February 23 from 9-11am.

Entry is free.