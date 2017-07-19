Expo to bring Proserpine together

Gwen Gardiner, Colleen Johnson and Beryl Adcock at the make and take workshop at the 2016 ESA arts and craft exhibition.

PROSERPINE will be a hive of activity this Friday and Saturday with the annual ESA Arts and Crafts Expo taking place at the Proserpine Community Centre.

The ladies - and gents - who make up the movement's membership have been working feverishly to bring the event together, and will be looking forward to welcoming everyone.

Expo co-ordinator Pat Burns, who has been a member of ESA for an astonishing 53 years, said a range of attractions will include a jewellery display, lots of crochet and knitted items and many others.

Garage sales will also operate, run by the local Men's Shed.

"We will have 'make and take', where you can make your own gift or greeting card,” Ms Burns said.

"And we will have painters, where you can take a lesson and see what you can do.”

One lady's contributions will likely be very popular, Ms Burns said, as she will be bringing fudges and caramels.

"There will be morning tea and a light lunch available each day, too,” she said.

Ms Burns said while about 16 of the ESA membership have been core activists in putting together this year's event - "with some help from the husbands in setting things up” - busloads of supporters and helpers from Blue Care and Murroona Gardens in Bowen will be down to assist in the event.

"ESA does a lot for the town,” Ms Burns said, adding the group has been in operation for more than 50 years in Proserpine.

"We support the schools, Meals on Wheels, the Flying Doctors, RACQ helicopter and many more.”

Given the difficulties the region has experienced with Cyclone Debbie, Ms Burns said she wanted this year's event to bring people together.

"We are calling it our 'Community Involvement Project',” she said.

Ms Burns said the group was always looking for more members.

"And if there are any people who would still like to operate a stall or help out, call me on 4945 1850,” she said.

Entry to the ESA Arts and Crafts Expo is $5, with a minor payment for the morning teas and light lunches.