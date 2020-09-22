Export hub puts Mackay METS on global map

Export Hub manager Dean Kirkwood, Resources Minister Keith Pitt, RIN's Tim Magoffin and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert at the official opening.

Export Hub manager Dean Kirkwood, Resources Minister Keith Pitt, RIN's Tim Magoffin and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert at the official opening.

MACKAY’S mining equipment, technology and services sector will be showcased to the world’s stage, with a dedicated export hub now open.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt attended the official launch of the Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday METS SME Export Hub, located in Paget.

Part of the Resource Industry Network, the hub was established last year as a result of funding from the state and federal governments, as well as the Local Buying Foundation.

It is tasked with identifying, establishing, and driving opportunities in the export space for businesses in the MIW region.

Export Hub manager Dean Kirkwood said the facility would market the region’s METS sector to the world, and support businesses to grow and diversify through export.

“By providing the tools to become export ready, we aim to bring the world to our doorstep,” Mr Kirkwood said.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt tours Mainetec Mackay with staff, Dawson MP George Christensen and Export Hub manager Dean Kirkwood. Picture: Melanie Whiting

He said while the business landscape had changed dramatically in the past few months, businesses still had to find new and innovative ways to do business and embrace the changes as a result.

“Given the adjustments we’ve all had to make in relation to COVID-19 this year, it is critical that businesses adapt and progress in a new world,” Mr Kirkwood said.

During his visit to Mackay, Mr Pitt attended the hub opening and toured some innovative METS businesses operating in the region.