SURVEY: METS businesses encouraged to take part. Picture: Chris Ison.
Business

Export hub surveys region’s METS businesses

Melanie Whiting
15th May 2020 4:00 AM
MINING equipment and technology service businesses are being encouraged to complete an online survey to better understand and improve export capabilities and opportunities.

Mackay Isaac Whitsunday METS Export Hub manager Dean Kirkwood said business input was crucial to the success of the Capability Analysis and Supply Chain Mapping Project.

Data from the survey would help develop a plan for how the industry and region could diversify and boost innovation.

“If we get this right, the benefits to our region will be enormous, so I’d encourage all businesses in the METS sector to complete the survey and be part of a project that could potentially set the region up as an highly successful export hub,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“The survey is very important, if not more important now in light of current economic environments and will provide the foundation for the region’s journey into expanding export markets.”

The confidential survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

To take part, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/METS2020

Mackay Daily Mercury

