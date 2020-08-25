Export hub to boost profits from local products

THE prospect of Mackay sitting at the centre of a global food supply chain with links across Asia and New Zealand will be discussed at a meeting of local business minds today.

The Global Export Network project is designed to service the needs of Mackay and other regions in line with government initiatives to create and fulfil the Food Bowl of Asia concept.

At the centre of the plan is Mackay Airport’s proposed Global Export Centre which is envisaged as the region’s link to a perishable food export supply chain that travels through Cairns International Airport and onto neighbouring freight hubs like Singapore Changi Airport and Hong Kong’s Chep Lap Kok International Airports.

Mackay Airport commercial and terminals manager Adrian Miles said an export hub in Mackay would “circumvent” traditional freight routes and make exporting products more profitable for growers, farmers and business owners across the region.

He said freight services in Mackay could cut up to seven days off current transit times and would mean goods did not get shipped thousands of kilometres down south before they were exported north to Asia.

The idea for an integrated freight hub at Mackay was flagged in 2014 in the airport’s land use plan. Rowan Hunnam

“About 40 per cent of our agribusiness product is transported by road down to Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne,” Mr Miles said.

“You’ve got a couple of days just on a truck to get down there … it goes through again that handling and packing process and then pretty much they’re flown over the top of us.

“If we can prepare those goods, get them export ready and get them up north and out of the country, it increases the viability of those products.”

The plan to develop an export hub on airport grounds goes back to 2014 when it was identified in the airport’s land-use plan.

Mr Miles said the proposed hub would support the region’s growing agribusinesses and METS sectors.

“It is not just the fruit and vegetable growers but also the aquaculture and meat and seafood industries,” he said.

Today’s presentation, held by Regional Development Australia Mackay Isaac Whitsunday, will include presentations from Mr Miles as well as construction head Richard Veldon, from Veldon Corporation Inc.