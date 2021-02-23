Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

The nation's surfing capital has been revealed as having one of the highest number of dole recipients without impediments to work or moving for a job in the country, and it is almost double any where else in Queensland.

It comes as the Morrison Government is expected to reveal the new JobSeeker rate this week, after Cabinet met to confirm it last night, ahead of $150 a fortnight coronavirus supplement being dropped in March.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston is urging people on dole payments without impediments to "look for work and take it up".

The Gold Coast is a surfing hotspot, as well as a JobSeeker hotspot. Picture: Scott Fletcher

A new data breakdown shows how many people by region are receiving JobSeeker payments, but who are single, without children and have no medical conditions that could prevent them from working full time.

The Gold Coast has more than 14,200 people on the dole who are single, no kids and health - the fourth highest number in the nation.

The only three areas with a higher number of healthy, single JobSeekers were three inner-city Melbourne areas which have been devastated by the state's harsh lockdowns.

After the Gold Coast, the Logan-Beaudesert Region, Cairns and Ipswich had the next highest numbers, with just over 8000, health, single JobSeekers each, followed by inner-city Brisbane which has 7038.

Senator Ruston said there were almost 500,000 people across the country receiving JobSeeker who were single, had no dependants and "largely no impediments to work" who should be able to pursue job opportunities that have begun emerging.

"Just as the Government takes seriously it's responsibility to support people doing it tough, people accessing social security payments must take seriously their obligations to taxpayers to look for work and take it up," she said.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston says JobSeekers without impediments should “look for work and take it up”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

"We would encourage anyone who finds themselves unemployed to work with their employment service providers to look outside their past experience and use the opportunity to retrain or to try something new."

Job vacancies in Queensland reached a record 47,900 in the November quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, while the agriculture sector has been crying out for workers.

"Whether it may be a short-term job in agriculture or casual work in the caring industry because modelling tells us that people who report earnings, even just a small amount, are at least twice as likely to exit the social security system," Senator Ruston said.

FIT FOR A JOB

The number of people on the dole who are single, have no children and no medical conditions preventing work:

Gold Coast - 14,284

Logan-Beaudesert - 8587

Cairns - 8247

Ipswich - 8117

Brisbane Inner City - 7038

Brisbane South - 6958

Sunshine Coast - 6739

Wide Bay - 6671

Townsville - 5791

Moreton Bay North - 5441

