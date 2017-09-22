Extension on paying rates for cyclone-hit businesses

In the wake of Cyclone Debbie Whitsunday Regional Council is offering a rate consession.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council this week resolved to grant a temporary rate concession to local businesses still suffering hardship in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said councillors voted unanimously to extend the rates discount period until the end of the year for businesses that fit the criteria.

"Some businesses have reported to not have business interruption included in their insurance.” he said.

"Others have not been able to reach a settlement or agreement with insurance companies, resulting in the business experiencing financial hardship and cash flow issues.

"This allows businesses to still claim the rates discount - but I must stress it is only a deferment of their rates payment,” Cr Willcox said.

The conditions of the concession are:

The ratepayer must apply in writing for the concession.

The ratepayer must satisfy the authorised person assessing the application that the ratepayer is a local business that is not operating or trading due to damage caused by Cyclone Debbie and that the business does not have adequate business interruption insurance.

The ratepayer must show the authorised person particular information or documents as requested as evidence that the business is not operating or trading due to cyclone damage.

The class of ratepayers and the concession is a temporary arrangement available only up to December 30.

The council has delegated its chief executive officer as the authorised person to approve the rates concession.