Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt traffic in CBD

Members of Extinction Rebellion take to the streets of Cairns in climate action protests. Picture: Greg Sorenson

A SMALL group of hardcore climate change activists held a mock "die in" on Shields St this morning ahead of planned protest escalation.

Dressed in hazmat radiation protection suits, members of Extinction Rebellion paraded through the Cairns CBD chanting slogans and waving flags.

Group member Zelda Grimshaw said the protest escalated today as activists stopped traffic on the corner of Lake and Aplin streets and the corner of Florence and Sheridan streets.

She said the movement had been successful in raising awareness of the "climate crisis" despite harsher new protest laws on the drawing board and negative media attention.

"We hope that people will start to talk about the climate crisis and even if they initially feel angry, the fact that they are talking about the climate crisis is good," she said.

"Once people start to talk about it and think about it that should lead to more people coming on board and for action on the crisis.

"We have tried all the polite ways of asking for change and we have been ignored for 30 years and now we are in rebellion."

Ms Grimshaw said there was a mixed response from members of the public which ranged from bystanders joining the march to shouts of abuse.

Members of Extinction Rebellion are moved on by police in the Cairns CBD. Greg Sorenson

The group had been practising techniques to disrupt traffic in Cairns for extended periods including chaining themselves to portable barriers, Ms Grimshaw said.