Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Environment

Extinction Rebellion’s bizarre Handmaid’s Tale protest

by Thomas Morgan
11th Jul 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of shoes have been arranged in circles in Brisbane's CBD in a symbolic protest for climate action.

The protest, which began at around 11.30am Saturday, was held at King George Square, out the front of City Hall.

A crowd of around 50 people was in attendance.

A group of protesters were spotted moving in unison, dressed as characters from hit book series and television show The Handmaid's Tale.

One speaker said it was her "duty as a mother" to protest.

"We can work now to prevent degrees of warming that will save lives," the speaker said.

There has so far been no disruption to CBD traffic.

Originally published as Extinction Rebellion's bizarre 'Handmaiden's Tale' protest

extinction rebellion protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s bold claim about 1kg MDMA worth $360k on street

        premium_icon Woman’s bold claim about 1kg MDMA worth $360k on street

        Crime Police allege she was ‘injecting’ during the bust but her lawyer says she was only at the unit to shower

        • 11th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
        Family's incredible spirit inspires NRL legend into action

        premium_icon Family's incredible spirit inspires NRL legend into action

        Health Moranbah family has the kind of rough trot you don't wish on anyone

        New-look Hawks ready to roll against old footy foes

        premium_icon New-look Hawks ready to roll against old footy foes

        AFL Two of the pre-eminent sides of the past decade will face off in Round 1 of the...

        SEASON PREVIEW: Young Lions ready to roar

        premium_icon SEASON PREVIEW: Young Lions ready to roar

        Sport What to expect, players to watch and complete fixture for Lions’ Men’s Premier...