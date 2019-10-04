Extinction Rebellion’s ‘slow ride’ through the city

EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters have slowed traffic in Brisbane CBD this morning.

The protesters have been spotted riding bicycles in front of traffic on Tank St, heading towards Kurilpa Park.

There is reportedly a climate change protest at 3.45pm this afternoon at Kurilpa Park.

The 'slow ride' follows protests earlier in the week where activists had locked themselves to a metal barricade, from the road.

Six people were charged on Wednesday after they targeted the Creek St area for its "major banks, mining and weapons contractors who have head offices in the immediate area".

Specialist police were called in to remove the group.

The protests this week are in the lead up to an international climate change protest that is due to kick off on October 7.