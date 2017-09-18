Extra cops called in amid fears of Carmichael mine protest clashes

A spokeswoman from Frontline last night said she could not elaborate on what "nonviolent direct action” might involve.

AN estimated 70 extra police arrived in Bowen over the weekend to ensure a week-long protest by opponents to the development of Adani's Carmichael mine does not get out of hand.

A "lantern parade" at Bowen's Queens Beach featuring more than 80 activists last night was described by protest group Frontline Action on Coal as "the start of a week of peaceful, nonviolent direct action to protect the reef, climate and local communities from Adani's plans".

A spokeswoman from Frontline last night said she could not elaborate on what "nonviolent direct action" might involve. "That is still all being planned," she said.

Speculation that high-profile activists were in the Bowen area could not be confirmed. Late yesterday, Inspector Steven O'Connell from the Mackay Police District said police had no information about high-profile activists and who might plan more extreme protest events.

Insp O'Connell said the weekend had been quiet and that police were continuing to monitor proceedings.

Bowen woman Elvyn Smith is the spokeswoman for all of the protesters.

The protesters call the gathering a "convergence".

Ms Smith, who is "nearly 70", has been "around the block" when it comes to protests. She was one of the leaders in the protests against the failed Chalco alumina refinery planned for Bowen more than a decade ago. At Queens Beach yesterday, Ms Smith and self-declared "greenie" David Avenell, 65, said they opposed the Adani mine because it was bad for the environment.

Mr Avenell was keen to talk about the planet and how it might suffer if the Adani mine happens.

"It is one planet. We only have one planetary earth support system. This is Space Ship Earth. It has less lifeboats than the Titanic," he said.

Ms Smith said there were an estimated 150 people in the area for the week.

"Mining companies come and go, leaving a legacy of broken promises," she said. "But we're here for the long haul. Adani is not a company our community can trust. Our politicians aren't protecting us, so we're standing up to protect everyone's future by stopping this mine."

Ms Smith said protesters had arrived from Townsville, Mackay and interstate.

She said "crowdfunding" campaigns had been held to help people travel to the protest camp site at the Glen Erin Farmstay south of Bowen.

Whitsunday Regional Council has warned the farmstay that it faces fines of more than $500,000 if it exceeds its limit of 40 guests.

Mr Avenell said protesters were trying to raise awareness about the mining project. "We want to awaken people to the situation we are in. This planet might be the only one in the universe that supports higher life form," he said.

Juru tribal elder Carol Prior said the Adani mine would destroy indigenous people's spiritual and cultural connections to their land.

"We are here (last night) as first nation's people to protect people, protect our cultural heritage, our sacred sites, and water," she said.

Megan Armstrong, from Townsville, said she would sooner not be protesting in Bowen but felt she had no choice. "I don't have a choice. The future of our local communities, land, water, and reef are all on the line if this project goes ahead," she said.