Extreme heatwave and storm threat continues

A purple lick of heat is heading from central Australia down to both Brisbane and Perth. Picture: BSCH.

EXPLOSIVE storms and an extreme heatwave are all adding to Australia's weather woes heading into the Christmas weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar as high as 41C in Brisbane's outer suburbs and up to 44C in the Queensland interior today.

It's a similar story on the other side of the continent with Perth set to hit almost 40C over the weekend while Adelaide will swelter next week as a high pressure system unwraps itself for Christmas.

It comes as Sydneysiders survey the damage of the fiercest hailstorm in 20 years with windows smashed and cars damaged.

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared the incident a "catastrophe" with the clean-up bill expected to be at least $20 million.

The trough that brought Sydney’s wild storms is moving north towards Queensland. Picture: Christian Gilles

Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders said the storms weren't done with the east coast yet.

"Storm outbreaks will continue all the way to Sunday with severe storms likely every day with damaging wind, hail and flash flooding," he said.

"Going through to Friday, we're expecting the most explosive storm activity to be through north east New South Wales, with the odd rumble of thunder further south," he said.

From Port Macquarie north, just about anywhere on the NSW coast could see storms on Friday.

Social media was yesterday awash with videos of the storm and photos of the huge golf ball and tennis ball-sized hailstones that battered the east coast, smashing through homes and cars.

On Saturday or even late Friday, that storm trough will reach Brisbane. It could intensify into a supercell and that means the possibility of giant hail, torrential downpours and gales.

As the weekend continues, the storms will edge further north into central Queensland and then the tropics.

HEATWAVE

And as if that wasn't enough, there's also a heatwave to contend with, shooting maximum temperatures into the high thirties and low forties.

"We're already up to day four of the heatwave - it's defiantly not low intensity," said Mr Saunders.

"A severe to extreme heatwave will continue through western Queensland and some of that will hit south east Queensland, including Brisbane."

Brisbane's CBD is forecast to reach 37C on Friday but Ipswich, in the west, could peak at 41C. Gatton is looking at 42C with Winton topping out at 44C.

The coast will be a touch cooler with both Surfers Paradise and Cairns on 35C.

Northern NSW will also swelter with Lismore on 38C and Moree on 41C.

A southerly change should see those highs reduce. On Saturday, Brisbane will get to 32C and then 29C on Sunday where it will stall for basically the whole of next week.

Perth is also in the grip of the heat. A sunny 36C on Friday will rise to 39C in the CBD on Saturday. It will cool slightly and then drop into the mid-twenties on Wednesday.

Extreme to severe heatwaves are forecast across Queensland and the Northern Territory and into NSW on Friday. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

Elsewhere, it's a lot cooler right now - but heating up for Christmas. Melbourne will peak at just 19C on Friday with heavy rain, with some showers continuing on Saturday. But then the sun returns for the festive holiday. Early next week expect highs of up to 30C.

Hobart will reach 17C on a grey Friday, with Saturday not much better, but the sun will come out on Monday with maximums getting into the high twenties.

Mostly sunny in Adelaide. Just 22C on Friday but look out for Monday when it could get to 34C and then a scorching 39C by Boxing Day.

Rain in Canberra and 23C on Friday, sunny and 29C on Monday and then 35C by Boxing Day.

A wet couple of days in soggy Sydney with highs in the mid-twenties. Then 26C on Monday and 29C on Wednesday.

Around 33C and stormy in Darwin.