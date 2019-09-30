'Extreme wow factor' coming to town

The Great Moscow Show will be in Airlie Beach from October 16 for five days.

The Great Moscow Show will be in Airlie Beach from October 16 for five days. Contributed

The newest generation of The Great Moscow Circus will soon roll into town.

Hitting Airlie Beach from October 16, "the best Moscow circus ever" will take to the stage for six shows, featuring Australia's top trial riders, The Flair Riders.

Circus spokesman Mark Edgley said the production was cause for excitement as the high energy show made its way to the Whitsundays.

"The 'extreme' factor basically means the whole show has as an extreme wow factor," he said.

The all-ages show will feature acts never seen in the region before, promising to captivate the audience with its dare devil motorcycle Cage Riders and awe-inspiring aerial performances among many other exciting acts.

"The show is for children, adults, grandparents, everyone," Mr Edgley said.

"If someone says 'oh, I'm too old for circuses' - you're never too old for this show.

"This is a brand-new show, it's not the same circus travelling all the time."

Since it's first visit to Australia in 1965, more than seven million Australians have attended the Great Moscow Circus.

Their most recent circus display has been on the road since May 2017, starting their tour in Wollongong in southern NSW, before making their way around the country.

"Each time the circus returns to Australia, it is with a completely new show, all new artist and a completely different production," Mr Edgley said.

"This time it's full of international performances from Russia, the Ukraine, Belarus, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand."

Tickets for the show can be purchased from the Great Moscow Circus website at https://www.thegreatmoscowcircus.com.au.