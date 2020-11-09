DESPITE only 39 first preference votes separating the two frontrunners in the race for Whitsunday, ALP’s Angie Kelly said it would be “extremely improbable” that she would land the seat.

After more than a week of counting, Whitsunday residents have remained in the dark over who will be their new MP.

While successful candidates have declared the surrounding seats of Mackay and Burdekin, a thin margin has separated the two frontrunners in the Whitsundays as they tussled for the top spot.

Almost 86 per cent of the vote has now been counted and as of 9.50am today, LNP’s Amanda Camm had claimed 32.86 per cent.

ALP’s Angie Kelly sat closely behind on 32.72 per cent with just 39 votes separating the pair.

However, Ms Kelly said she would be surprised if the rest of the votes swung her way.

“I’m a realist in that yes, it is close, but it would be extremely improbable for the preferences to flow my way,” she said.

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Angie Kelly said she was "the underdog" in the election. Picture: Laura Thomas

“I know that, anybody who knows anything about an election will understand that.

“You only had to look at other people’s how-to-vote cards, I can’t say I was listed very high on a lot of them.

“It would be very impossible to imagine that there would be any turnaround from here, that’s for sure.”

However, Ms Kelly said she “would allow the process to be seen through to its conclusion” before conceding.

“I’ve always been the underdog in this, and I really am unbelievably overwhelmed by the support that I’ve had,” she said.

“I gave this everything that I had, when I commit to doing something, I commit to it.

“The reason that this has been such a close result is because of the support that’s come through, and I really want to thank the people who are long-term Labor supporters and who have been 100 per cent behind Annastacia Palaszczuk.”

More stories

IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

Ms Kelly said if the final count did not go her way, she would return to her role as principal of Cannonvale State School on Monday.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan declared defeat on the night of the election and called the result early, saying Amanda Camm had “won under false pretences”.

Political expert Chris Salisbury also backed Ms Camm for the seat, saying postal votes typically leaned in favour of the conservative side.

Speaking last week, an ECQ spokeswoman said the result could still be a while away despite the fact all election day and early votes had been counted.

“There are still around 200,000 postal votes outstanding with more than 640,000 already returned and scrutinised,” she said.

The deadline for postal votes to be received is 6pm on Tuesday.

Amanda Camm has since declared victory in the seat.