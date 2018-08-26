Trump love child claims surface

A FORMER Trump World Tower doorman has made the astonishing claim that US President Donald Trump had a love child with a housekeeper - a bombshell he has been unable to discuss with anyone until now due to a contract with an American tabloid paper.

The one-time doorman, Dino Sajudin, is now free to discuss the alleged affair once under lock and key of American Media Inc., according to Mr Sajudin's lawyer Marc Held, CNN has revealed.

Mr Held said his client has been released from the contract with AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer - the US tabloid which purportedly has a safe full of "catch and kill" stories involving Mr Trump.

David Pecker, the owner of AMI, is a close friend of Mr Trump's and is known for "catch and kill" stories - paying people for the rights to their potentially embarrassing stories about the president, and keeping the salacious accusations locked away with no intention of publishing.

CNN has exclusively obtained a copy of the "source agreement" between Mr Sajudin and AMI. It appears to have been signed on 15 November and states that AMI has exclusive rights to Mr Sajudin's story.

It was agreed Mr Sajudin would be paid $30,000 for the rights to the story but would be liable to pay AMI $1 million if he breached the contract.

The signed agreement does not mention the details of the story itself beyond saying: "Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump's illegitimate child …"

"Mr Sajudin has been unable to discuss the circumstances regarding his deal with American Media Inc. and the story that he sold to them, due to a significant financial penalty," Mr Held told CNN.

"Just recently, AMI released Mr Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the 'catch and kill' pieces. Mr Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future."

The existence of this safe at the National Enquirer made headlines worldwide this week after several media outlets reported that federal prosecutors have granted immunity to Mr Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Mr Trump.

It is reported to contain documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories the National Enquirer, under the leadership of Mr Pecker, killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to 2016 presidential election.

Several people familiar with the Enquirer's parent, AMI, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they signed nondisclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Mr Pecker.

David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media. Picture: AP

The details of the safe also come as Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations alleging he, Mr Trump and the tabloid were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs.

The Trump records are reportedly stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities' catch-and-kill deals that the Enquirer has no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news.