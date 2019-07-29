Eye on a Golden night

Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity North Australia co-chairpersons Courtney Leifels and Ron Petterson getting ready for the 007 James Bond Gala Ball at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on October 19.

Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity North Australia co-chairpersons Courtney Leifels and Ron Petterson getting ready for the 007 James Bond Gala Ball at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on October 19. Monique Preston

LOCALS will have a chance to wrap their lips around a shaken - not stirred - martini while eating and dancing the night away at a charity ball in Airlie Beach later this year.

Tickets are already selling fast for the annual ball to raise money for Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity North Australia.

This year's 007 James Bond Gala will be a black tie event, with, obviously, a James Bond theme.

It will be held at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill and will include a three-course dinner and entertainment by the 1RAR Band.

Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity North Australia co-chairpersons Ron Pettersen and Courtney Leifels are looking forward to this year's event which will see auctions, raffles and lucky door prizes among the fundraising.

All money will go to Ronald McDonald House in Townsville.

Now in it's fifth year, more than $60,000 has been raised in the past, with organisers hoping to donate a further $25,000 to the charity this year.

Mr Pettersen said the Townsville House was important to locals, with more than 2200 people from the Whitsundays and Mackay region using it last year alone.

This equates to 25 per cent of the nights used at the house.

While the house itself is in Townsville, Mr Petterson said it was a valuable resource for all of northern Queensland.

"When you are a parent and your child is in hospital, you don't want to have to worry about paying for accommodation. This way, you can focus on your kid,” he said.

"Anyone you talk to knows someone who has used the house,” Ms Leifels said.

The local committee holds a ball each year, with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House.

The ball alternates between a fancy dress and formal events.

Ms Leifels said the formal ball was always popular.

"We don't get the chance to do that (dress formally) in the Whitsundays,” she said.

Even thought the ball is not until October 19, tickets are already selling fast.

Tickets are $150, which includes a three-course meal, beer and wine and entertainment, plus a typical James Bond "shaken, not stirred” martini on arrival to get people in the mood for the theme.

For an extra $15, people can upgrade to a package where basic spirits are included.

Tables of 10 are also available, with a free upgrade to the spirits package, for $1500.

What organisers are really hoping for, however, is that more sponsors will come onboard.

To buy a ticket or to become a sponsor, visit www.whitsundayrmhcgala.com.