Ezra's long-awaited return to footy

Ezra Miller in action for the Brahmans reserves on Saturday. Claudia Alp

A BOWEN rugby league player has shaken off the cobwebs in his first game back following a devastating injury that sidelined him for three years.

It was a big relief for Ezra Miller, who underwent reconstructive surgery on his knee after taking a fall while playing basketball in Mackay.

He tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament all at once as well as crushed his meniscus.

Making his comeback for the Whitsunday Brahmans' reserve grade team on Saturday, the Bowen hooker said it felt great to be back.

"It was really good, I enjoyed getting among the boys and having a run around," he said.

"I was pretty sore the next day, but it wasn't too bad which was good."

Entering the game off the bench, Miller showed flashes of his former brilliance, doing enough to earn a start in the second-half.

Although on the losing end of 28-16 trial loss to Centrals, Miller said the Brahmans showed some positive signs.

"For our first run and considering we had a lot of boys that hadn't played together before we did really well," he said.

Miller is one of five Bowen players to be selected for the Brahmans' reserves side for 2019.

He expressed his optimism for the season ahead.

"I just need to increase my fitness, it will be good to be able to play a whole game and hopefully get to the finals," he said.

The season-proper will kick-off after Easter.