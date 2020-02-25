Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

More Stories

Show More
court crime lismore local court northern rivers crime obstruction of justice richmond police district snapchat social media
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals Does your dog have the X-Factor? Is your pooch the pick of the pound? We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        premium_icon Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        Crime A “street-level dealer”, the court heard he had about 30 customers

        Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        premium_icon Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        News Council scored well across the board but one key adjustment needed