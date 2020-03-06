Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arrest. Photo: File.
Arrest. Photo: File.
News

‘F--- off, you know my name’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG night out with friends ended in chaos when a young Hervey Bay man was found intoxicated inside another person's home last month.

Matthew Nicholas Porich was located by the resident around 1am on February 9.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the complainant was able to pin him down.

Police arrived and found the complainant standing over Porich near the front door.

"Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted," Ms McConnell said.

They were eventually able to restrain him but he refused to get into the paddy wagon.

After arriving at the watch house, Porich refused to say his name.

"He responded by telling the officer to f--- off and that he already knew his name," Ms McConnell said.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter argued much of his client's behaviour could be blamed on booze.

Porich pleaded guilty to three charges.

Mr Guttridge imposed a $650 fine but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: Region’s leaders ready for 2020

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: Region’s leaders ready for 2020

        News New captains from across the Whitsundays have plenty of ideas to make an impact in their schools this year.

        Forget tinder, this is Airlies' most unique dating service

        premium_icon Forget tinder, this is Airlies' most unique dating service

        News Find your perfect match with speed dating in a tuk tuk - you get five minutes to...

        Walk on the wild side of the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Walk on the wild side of the Whitsundays

        Travel Resident crocs Ruby, Lenny, Lefty, Boofhead, and Ginger, are all familiar faces to...

        Cancer patient support for Bowen

        premium_icon Cancer patient support for Bowen

        News QCoal have announced a ‘generous’ donation to support cancer patients in the...