Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Motor Sports

F1 bombshell as Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

by Nic Savage and James McKern
1st Dec 2020 6:46 PM

World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One's governing body FIA announced Tuesday.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating," said an FIA statement.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event."

It is not yet clear who will replace Hamilton at Mercedes, who has won 11 of this year's 15 races.

Watch the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship™ on KAYO. Every practice, qualifying session and race LIVE. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

 


Stoffel Vandoorne is listed as the team's official reserve driver and is currently testing for Mercedes' Formula E team in Valencia.

Mercedes statement

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP," a Mercedes statement said.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.

"Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery.

"We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course."

 


Originally published as F1 bombshell as Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks f1 lewis hamilton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teaching, travel fuels commodore’s love of ocean

        Premium Content Teaching, travel fuels commodore’s love of ocean

        Your Story A Whitsunday sailor has made history as the first woman to hold the commodore title at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

        Man taken to hospital after car and truck crash near Bowen

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after car and truck crash near Bowen

        Breaking The two-vehicle crash happened about 15 minutes north of Bowen.

        The biggest winners in the $43.2m education budget

        Premium Content The biggest winners in the $43.2m education budget

        Education FULL LIST: Budget outlines the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday schools to expand over...

        Highway revamp as Ring Road, bypass funding released

        Premium Content Highway revamp as Ring Road, bypass funding released

        Motoring $583 million in infrastructure and capital works projects revealed for Mackay...