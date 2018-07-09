Driver banned over shock act

AMERICAN Formula 1 hopeful Santino Ferrucci has felt the wrath of officials after a bizarre meltdown following the final Formula 2 race on the British Grand Prix support card.

The 20-year-old American, who is signed as a development driver with the Haas F1 Team, didn't exactly do things by halves.

Firstly, he got himself disqualified from Sunday's sprint race at Silverstone.

He also earnt himself a four race ban that will see him sit out the next two rounds in support of the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix.

To top it off, he was also slapped with a total of 66,000 euro (AU$104,000) in fines.

And he may well be looking for a new drive for once his ban lifts, his team issuing an extraordinary statement on social media after the race.

So what did he do?

Following the chequered flag, Ferrucci drove into the back of his Trident teammate leading Maini to say on the radio: "There is something wrong with my teammate's brain."

Ferrucci then replied to Maini on a Sky Sports F1 tweet mentioning Maini's radio transmission. "Says the one crying on the radio. I just did my drugs test so I'm all clear," Ferrucci wrote with a smiley face emoji.

"Maybe if they showed what you did to me during the race more people would understand."

The stewards at Silverstone heard testimony from the Trident team that Ferrucci driving into Maini was premeditated.

Ferrucci declined to attend the stewards hearing.

The American was also disqualified from the Sprint Race results at Silverstone for a separate incident when he forced Maini off the track.

Ferrucci was also found to have driven his car from the support race paddock to the race pitlane wearing just one glove and holding a mobile phone, earning him an $AUD9470 fine.

Trident responded to the civil war on Twitter.

Trident intends to show their solidarity and support to @ArjunMaini_ and his family, for the unsportsmanlike and above all uncivilized behavior that he was forced to endure not only during this last weekend by Santino Ferrucci and father, who accompanied him. https://t.co/Z78SjIjXXH — Trident Team (@trident_team) 8 July 2018

The contractual implications of what has happened will be dealt with by our lawyers. Never in these 12 years of sporting activity has anything even close to this ever occurred. We apologize for the show that we have regretfully offered. — Trident Team (@trident_team) 8 July 2018

In total, the 20-year-old was slapped with several fines adding up to more than $100,000.

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said he would investigate the matter.

"I'm aware of the incident, I've seen it once on TV when they showed the race," Steiner said, per motorsport.com. "I didn't really realise, I didn't hear the audio, but I was made aware that there are some problems.

"I'm gonna deal with them in the week so I will get more information. I'm aware something happened but at the moment I don't have enough information to comment on it."