Four Collinsville/Scottville Amateur Swimming Club members competed at the State Sprint Championships.
Swimming

Fab four swim at state titles

11th Mar 2019 4:20 PM

SOME of Collinsville's most talented swimmers made a splash last month at the 2019 RMHC Queensland Sprint Championships.

Local kids Holly Watts, Georgia Simpson, Rilee Mackie and Regan O'Loughlan made up the four person team who travelled down to Brisbane. Competing in their pet events, the four went toe to toe with some of the top talent in the state.

Collinsville/Scottville Amateur Swimming Club coach Jenny Rush said although none placed, all four stepped up to the challenge.

"I couldn't be happier with the whole group, they've come a long way,” she said.

"We've been to every carnival in the region this season so our kids have been competing a lot.”

It was the second time that Georgia Simpson, 13, competed at the prestigious event.

For the other three, however, it was their first taste of representative action. Holly Watts, 14, proved a standout on the day after shaving more than a second off her personal best time.

Ms Rush said the swimmers all earned their spot at the big event.

"They had to do a qualifying time within 12 months of the meet during the season,” she said.

RMHC Queensland Sprint Championships is an annual event that brings together some of the country's fastest swimmers. Ms Rush said the team will be returning next year.

"We've already got another few qualified so we'll definitely be back next year,” she said.

Whitsunday Times

