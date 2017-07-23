Fabulous bunch has a great half-century

TEST OF TIME: Members of the Proserpine Floral Art Group celebrating 50 years at Earlando.

IT'S not just the floral designs and blossoming creativity that have been flourishing among members of the Proserpine Floral Art Group, it's the friendships that have thrived since the group formed in 1967.

Last week, with expertly crafted gold arrangements and personal corsages on display, the group celebrated its 50th anniversary at Earlando.

Original member and president Gwyn Johns said the group's oldest member, 96-year-old Dulcie Brookes, cut the cake and secretary Marie Dobbins was awarded a life membership.

Mrs Johns, 80, and 89-year-old Marie Dobbins also commemorated their friendship, which, as the two original members of the group, has now spanned half a century.

"We all get along so well. There's no pettiness,” MrsJohns said.

"We've supported each other through everything. When I first met Marie, she had cancer. In a small place like this, everybody helps each other.”

Mrs Johns said 150 people had been members of the group at some point.

The group, which began as a fundraiser for the local girl guides, currently has 16members ranging in age from 33 to 96.

Mrs Johns said that as some members got older, they had still attended the monthly meet-ups for the companionship and camaraderie, even if they were unable to work on art.

"It's important to have something that you really get involved in. Nobody suffers depression because you've got something that enthuses you all the time,” she said.

The group has a library and regularly exchanges books and plants.

MrsJohns said the secret to its longevity was co-operation and taking flowers around to any members who weren't sure if they could keep coming.

"I'm in a different world when I'm doing floral arrangements,” she said.

"I like to see people create some beautiful things with not too much material.”

Mrs Johns keeps up to date with modern styles of floral art by attending international demonstrations throughout the country, and recently one in New Zealand.

The group is affiliated with the Queensland Floral Art Society and the Australian Floral Art Association and has displays at flower and agricultural shows.